SHUTESBURY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- By now, you’ve probably seen the warnings on social media about people across the country receiving packets of seeds through the mail that they didn’t order.

Western Mass News has learned that at least two local residents have gotten these seeds, which agricultural officials are urging people not to plant.

Avid gardner Kay Parsons was thrown for a loop when a mystery packet of seeds arrived at her Shutesbury home.

“Inside, there was a small package of seeds and there’s a little sticker on it that said ‘Made in China’ but it didn’t say what the seeds were,” Parsons said.

She didn’t order them and, sprinkling in confusion, Parsons said the label on outside package didn't match its contents.

“It said ‘earrings’ which they definitely weren’t,” Parsons noted.

Parsons said seeds of doubt sprouted more quickly than whatever was in the packet

“I put a lot of care and a lot of tending into my garden and so I wasn’t gonna plant something if I didn’t know what it was,” Parsons added.

Parsons told Western Mass News that the sender is listed as “HH” and the package appears to have come from China. She said she reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources about the seeds she couldn't identify.

“They confirmed and reiterated don’t plant them, save them in case we need them for anything,” Parsons explained.

State and federal officials now warning the public: don’t plant the seeds if you get them in the mail.

In fact, they are telling people to save them in the plastic.

“I’m really glad that my gut and my intuition said don’t plant these,” Parsons noted.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said they are collecting the packets and testing them to determine whether or not they could be harmful to our ecosystems.

For now, the USDA believes this isn’t a planting scheme, but a brushing scam “...where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.”

However, it doesn’t answer the question germinating in everyone’s mind: what are these seeds?

We showed the picture of Parsons’ packet to Amanda Bayer, a horticulture professor with UMass Amherst’s Stockbridge School of Agriculture.

“It almost looked like a lentil to me,” Bayer said.

Bayer noted that because it is so difficult to tell if a plant has invasive tendencies just by looking at its seeds, federal inspectors may have to plant them to identify them.

“They could do it in a very controlled space,” Bayer explained.

The USDA will have to keep digging to determine whether the sender was trying to reap the benefits of an e-commerce scam or sow something more harmful.

“Was it a targeted thing because I’m a gardener? Was it totally random?” Parsons said.

Officials have said the seeds were delivered to someone in South Hadley as well.

If you get seeds in the mail, CLICK HERE to access the state’s form for you to fill out and report the package.