ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The storm damage is still being repaired by crews under a state of emergency in Orange.

The Orange Fire Chief on Monday said the state of emergency is still in effect so that emergency crews and other workers can repair the damage with fewer restrictions.

But Orange isn’t the only town with damage.

“I was amazed. I was shocked actually because yesterday there were some, but this is unbelievable,” Warwick resident Ian Kelly said.

This is the driveway leading up to Ian Kelly’s Warwick farm, now complete with a canyon-like river running down the washed-out Earth.

Kelly said because of the damage caused by the weekend flooding, he’s essentially stuck in his home.

“Yes, all day,” Kelly explained.

His house is too far to walk to stores or other commercial areas. As for what caused the extreme flooding, Kelly has a theory.

“We’re currently trying to ask the town to fix our culverts because they haven’t emptied them in years,” Kelly said.

We reached out to the town of Warwick for more information on the drainage system. Kelly said getting ahold of anyone with the town to help has been tough.

“They’ve been working 24 hours a day for the last few days trying to fix all the roads

Over in Orange, Flagg Road remains closed after the flooding caused a complete washout of one section of the roadway,” Kelly said.

“You couldn’t see any of this; it was right up to the street level,” Orange resident Lynne Stopen said.

Another area of Orange, Tully Road, will also remain closed according to the town’s fire chief, who said MassDOT still needs to inspect the bridge.

The chief said the state of emergency there is expected to remain in effect throughout Monday.

Residents also stopped us to tell us about flooding over the border in Winchester, New Hampshire, where the police had to put barriers in the road and remind people not to drive across flooded streets.