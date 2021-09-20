AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fraternity house on the campus of UMass Amherst is cleaning up after a protest on Sunday. The reason for the protest involved allegations that women were drugged and sexually assaulted at a frat party on Saturday.

The Theta Chi frat house had an emergency property management crew on the grounds today. On Sunday, hundreds of students gathered around the house. Another protest took place Monday night.

Hundreds of protestors swarming outside Theta Chi yesterday and demanded the fraternity face repercussions for a party on Saturday. Allegations of sexual assault and date rape drug use against women stemmed from that party and surfaced on social media sites. Many protestors stayed on the curb outside, while other got closer to the building to throw things as seen in video sent to Western Mass News.

On Monday, visible damage to cars and the frat house could be seen.

The students at UMass Amherst who attended the protest are demanding action from the school.

UMass Amherst Theta Chi protest over sexual assault allegations AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A protest taking place at UMass Amherst Sunday afternoon over allegations of an alleged sexual assault at one fraternity.

“I’d like them to be disbanded. The likelihood is that they’ll just be suspended,” said one student, who didn’t want to be identified.

The UMass Student Government Association also called for more action from the school when it comes to supporting sexual assault victims. In a statement on Instagram, they said in part:

"As an organization, we recognize the long-standing history this university has in perpetuating rape culture on campus and beyond, specifically in circles of Greek life…”

Western Mass News reached out to the school for comment. Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy relesed a statement, which reads in-part:

At this point, no survivor or witness has come forward to file a complaint or a report substantiating the claims that have been made on various social media platforms. While we respect and support a survivor’s decision whether or not to report an assault or pursue sanctions, we cannot take action against alleged perpetrators, whether they be individuals or organizations, without actionable evidence.

We also spoke with members of the Theta Chi fraternity. They declined an interview and directed us to the national fraternity for a statement. They said, in part: “These allegations have caused an uproar of violence on campus and Theta Chi asks local law enforcement to continue to provide safety for all students.”

We also reached out to the university for more information on this frat and to see if the UMass Police received any reports of sexual assault.

Amherst Police Chief Scott Livingstone told us they have not and said, in part, “...We have not received any allegations of sexual assault at that location, however, if we do, my officers will respond and investigate any allegation to the fullest.”

One student, a sophomore who asked that we not use her name, said change won’t happen until the university changes its priorities.

“I don’t understand why they value a frat more than the livelihood of the women who go here. I don’t see why they’re worth more,” she explained.