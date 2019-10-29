AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper on a series of exclusive stories we first brought you yesterday.
With United Bank confirming a skimming incident over the weekend, customers are wondering if their money is secure.
The skimming incident was found just days before United Bank is set to close a merger deal with "People's United Bank."
Western Mass News wanted to know how fraud policies with United Bank could change following the merger and what customers can expect going forward.
United Bank confirmed to Western Mass News that they are now refunding the lost money of anyone who had cash stolen in the weekend skimming incident with several ATMs identified, including reports out of Agawam.
Though customers were initially told it could take 10 days, United Bank gave Western Mass News a statement saying quote:
"United Bank is in the process of crediting the accounts held by individual United Bank customers who incurred a loss due to this incident.
United Bank is not open for debit card fraud support on Sundays when many people discovered their funds were stolen.
The bank's app does have a "pause-it" function to temporarily deactivate debit cards, but one victim Western Mass News spoke with said she couldn't log-in with her password and feared her account was compromised too.
We reached out to officials with People's United Bank who confirm that on Friday they're set close their merger deal with United Bank.
Roughly 7 times the size of UB, People's United Bank is open for help on Sundays falling more closely in line with bigger national banks' policies like Bank of America and Wells Fargo.
Western Mass News spoke with People's United Reps they sent us a statement about what United Bank customers can expect once the merger goes through, saying quote:
"Customers can monitor accounts by using People's United online (www.Peoples.Com), or by contacting our call center representatives who are available from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm 7 days a week. "
They went on to say quote:
"At People's United Bank we routinely monitor our customers' accounts and our card processing systems for unusual activity, and if detected, notify the customer and take any additional precautions necessary. "
And it's something the bank appears to monitor given the number of fraud attempts that banks and their customers face.
The bank recently posting this page alerting customers about a new scam one that struck bank users nationwide this weekend.
The scam goes like this, a fraudster will call you and pretend to be your bank oftentimes knowing where your money is held.
They'll say they detected a fraudulent transaction on your account and ask you to verify your account id or email.
Then you'll get a text one that is actually from your bank with a verification code that the fraudster will ask you to read back.
In reality, they're waiting behind a computer screen hitting the "forgot password option" on your bank's web-page.
When you read them that code, you give them direct access to your account where they can change your password.
Because of the inventive nature of fraudsters everywhere People's United Bank also cautions customers saying quote:
"We also recommend that customers review their statements for unusual or unauthorized activity."
We reached out to Agawam Police today and said they did not find a skimmer when they checked the United Bank ATM on Silver Street in the last few days, but that they are looking into whether or not one was placed there earlier in the week.
