LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is Columbus Day and many people are traveling on the roads throughout this long weekend.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, high levels of traffic is expected today.
And this is for a few reasons. Firstly, this is a three-day weekend that many colleges have had, since school started. Additionally, this holiday is a perfect excuse to take a fall getaway.
Many people are heading north to Vermont and New Hampshire to see the fall foliage at its peek.
Scheduled roadway construction from 5 a.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Thursday, will be shutdown. This includes all construction besides fixed work zones.
They also extended I-93 HOV lane hours Thursday and Friday, but was a heads up, that lane will be closed today as well.
And in case anyone was planning to burn the midnight oil on their way home tonight, free coffee is being offered at Mass DOT service plazas tonight starting at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow.
They hope these changes will help get everyone to their final destinations safely, with as little stress as possible.
They also encourage you to be smart abut when you decided to hit the roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.