LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In just a couple of days the ball will drop and folks all over the country will be ringing in the new year.
But before you head out the door to celebrate you want to make sure you have a safe ride home.
While some will be staying home this year to watch the ball drop in Times Square, others will be out celebrating.
And luckily here in western Mass. there are ways you can get home safely and it won't cost you a thing!
For those of you who live in greater Springfield and are planning for the big night out the Yellow Cab will be offering their services to those who were out enjoying themselves on New Year's Eve.
To make sure you get a free ride the Yellow Cab company just asks you bring your drivers license with you, so they can take you home safely to the address on your I.D.
Also happening in Springfield.. this year MGM will host their first New Year's Eve party.
And King Ward says they are taking reservations for their door to door service.
If you live a little bit further from the Springfield area, well not to worry… Relentless Towing and Recovery will tow you and your car for free if you have been drinking that night.
Those in the area of Belchertown, Ware and Pelham can take full advantage of that service.
And if you plan on ordering a Lyft on New Year's Eve your service will be free as well.
Lyft has partnered with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security to offer free rides in Boston, Worcester, Springfield and other locations as well.
There are plenty of safe ways to get home on New Year's so make sure you plan ahead.
