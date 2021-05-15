SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A shred event is taking place in Springfield this Saturday morning.
The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley is hosting a free shred event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
The RAPV Community Service Committee is hosting the event in their parking lot at 221 Industry Ave. in Springfield.
The event is free and open to the public. The limit of shredding if five boxes per household.
The committee asks for non-perishable food and cash donations to benefit the Open Pantry Springfield in lieu of payment to shred. Dress for Success will be present to collect gently used, nearly new professional women's attire. The Pedal Thru Youth will also accept used or new bike donations at the event.
