SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Second Chance Animal Services will host their first Spay/Neuter Voucher Day at their Springfield Community Veterinary Hospital on Tuesday.
The program provides free spay and neutering services to cats and dogs owned by low-income Massachusetts residents and is made possible in conjunction with the Mass Animal Fund and local animal control officers.
The Second Chance Springfield hospital also offers full service veterinary care for all with subsidized rates for qualified households.
In addition, a weekly vaccine clinic by pre-registration offers rabies and distemper vaccines for $12, microchips for $20 and nail trims for $12.
Those interested in registering for the voucher day or learning more about the services offered at the veterinary hospital can visit the Second Chance website.
