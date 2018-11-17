SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A pre-Thanksgiving Fall feast for the Springfield community was held Saturday.
The Black Men of Greater Springfield and the School of Noble Warriors sponsored the dinner, which was free to the public.
The organization said that they look for ways to give to others, especially during the holidays.
Some fun was also added to the event as well, including a pie-eating contest, picture taking, and a coat giveaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.