WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Viewers have been reaching out to our newsroom about potholes they have seen all around western Massachusetts.
They want to know why there are so many and what should be done if your car gets damaged because of one.
One Westfield Public Works official told Western Mass News that there are more potholes than usual because of the heavy rain and recent freezing temperatures, and the car damage from hitting one can be costly.
“All of a sudden, there was one without a cone in it and my tire just exploded,” said Nick Black of Agawam.
He is scheduled for a trip to the mechanic after hitting a pothole on Route 5 in Westfield Friday night.
“Trying to get it fixed and reimbursed for that fix, and now, I have to pay for two tires,” Black said.
He told Western Mass News that it will cost him over $200, and he is attempting to file for reimbursement through the city clerk’s office.
“I contacted City Hall and they said I would have to put in the reimbursement claim and it would be handled by the legal department,” Black explained.
Francis Cain, the acting Director of the Westfield Department of Public Works, said that because of heavy rain, freezing temperatures, and asphalt plants being down, there are more potholes than usual this time of year.
“We are able to create and produce some of our own hot patch mix,” Cain said. “But it’s hot asphalt, so it’s not going to stay too hot for very long. See, you have a limited number of repairs that you can make.”
He added that by alerting the local DPW to a pothole, they can identify and repair “hotspots” in the city.
“We take care of, fix that stuff on a daily basis, the potholes, and address them,” Cain told us. “Given the weather conditions, that’s just something that is going to happen.”
We took further questions to Jack Dowd, a director at Dowd Insurance Agency, to figure out how you should proceed if you’ve been impacted.
“A popped tire, that’s probably going to be under your deductible and not something you pursue on the insurance front,” said Dowd. “If something mechanical were to happen, absolutely, file a claim with your insurance broker.“
Dowd said that for these types of claims, it comes down to proving negligence, which can depend on how much time has passed and how many calls have been placed about the pothole.
“If it was a recently abrupt, new pothole, then they weren’t quite negligent,” he explained. “If a week, two weeks, three weeks, month has gone by and nothing’s been done about it, then maybe you have some negligence there.”
Cain told Western Mass News that depending on if there’s ice or standing water in the pothole, they may have to patch it temporarily until applying a more permanent fix in the springtime or summer.
For more information on how you can report a pothole, you can call the Westfield Public Works Department at 413-562-5411, or visit their website.
