NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic is also having an impact on local zoos, which includes Look Memorial Park in Northampton.
Now, one frequent visitor is hoping to help the zoo in its time of need.
After initially being closed to the coronavirus pandemic, the state allowed zoos to reopen back in May, but they have to follow strict COVID-19 protocols.
That's something not feasible right now for the zoo at Look Memorial Park in Northampton.
"We can't let anyone into the zoo because you have to have a one-way entrance and a one-way exit. You've got to have a hand-washing station. Because of the monies, we don't have someone to man the entrance, man the exit," said Look Memorial Park's zookeeper Michael Furman.
Furman told Western Mass News that their main source of income is from the money brought in by feeders, guests use to give the animals food.
"That money that is generated from the feeders usually brings in more money, it helps us buy the food, takes care of the cages, takes care of the upkeep of the animals," Furman explained.
That lack of guests also includes a group from Sunshine Village, a Chicopee-based facility that helps hundreds with developmental disabilities.
"They would come in and help me clean the zoo, pick up sticks, move rocks around, make paths, and keep the zoo very nice and clean and friendly," Furman said.
"I'm making a hot mess painting for a fundraiser to build new enclosures," said Sunshine Village member Ben Brodecki.
Brodecki is taking it upon himself to raise money to help with the zoo's costs.
Ben's "Hot Mess Paintings" feature animal stamps, filled in with colors. It's a project he's been tackling for the last five months.
"I'm so proud of him. He's been wanting to do something for the zoo for a long time," said Ben's mother, Mindy Brodecki.
Furman also said there is currently no timeline to reopen the zoo, which does not charge an admission fee. He told us the money raised by Ben's artwork could make a difference.
"That would go a long way because we want to put new fencing up surrounding our animals," he said. "It's also going to help with the food, which I make a stretch here, and it's going to help with just the general upkeep of the zoo."
Every one of Ben's paintings are sold at $20. They both have an Etsy site to purchase the paintings, as well as a Facebook site.
