SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Fresh Paint Mural Festival kicked off Sunday afternoon at the Mason Square Library in Springfield, featuring paint parties and mural tours.
The event began at 3 and wrapped up around 6 Sunday evening. Mt. Carmel Church also hosted a paint party for the community from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Residents got a chance to paint a mural that will hang on the building of La Fiorentina bakery in the South End.
The goal of the festival is to transform 10 large exterior walls in Mason Square and Downtown Springfield into art. Mural parties and double-decker bus tours will run through June 13.
Tune into Western Mass News on Wednesday for more information on the festival.
