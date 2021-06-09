SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Fresh Paint Springfield is back. This year's events are community driven, giving western Massachusetts residents a chance to put their artistic talents to the test and the walls aren’t the only thing getting a coat of fresh paint.
Usually, it’s out with the old and in with the new, but not in this case.
“We are going to be working on repainting the oldest mural in Springfield, which was painted in 1968,” said Britt Ruhe, director of Commonwealth Murals.
They’re also adding ten new, vibrant splashes of color to Springfield’s city streets.
“One of the other things that the community told us was we love being involved,” Ruhe added.
Your message was heard loud and clear.
“Every single mural that we are putting up is going to be done in collaboration with the community,” Ruhe noted.
The result is a giant paint by numbers.
“Some of the mural will be painted on the wall, but part of it will be painted on this special mural fabric…and then it gets glued up on the wall, like permanent wallpaper,” Ruhe said.
The experience is guided by professional muralists from all over the country, including some of our very own. Marc Austin is a multi-discipline design artist with a studio on Main Street in Springfield.
“It really kind of made me feel great because it’s a way that I can learn to do the mural, to do this mural process, and also be able to teach others, so it’s like seeding the community with the skills,” Austin said.
Seeds of hope and healing as we emerge from darker days and look forward to a brighter future.
“Now when people come outside, they have a balance. They don’t just get to see maybe the bad parts of the city. They also get to see some beauty and some color and life,” Austin added.
John Ramos of Springfield said, “It’s gonna lift up Springfield.”
Austin noted, “…and maybe inspire the children to follow their creative paths as well.”
Daily events such as paint parties and mural tours will continue taking place through Saturday, June 12.
The colorful additions to the city of Springfield will remain permanently to be enjoyed for years and even decades to come.
For a full listing of events, including daily paint parties and mural tours, you can CLICK HERE for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.