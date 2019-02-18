BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people hit the road this long holiday weekend and vacation week to take mid-winter vacations.
With the fresh snow, ski resorts both up north locally - including Blandford - are packed.
Students were off from school on Monday, we got some fresh snow overnight, and the temperature were not that bad outside. It was the perfect recipe for a busy day at Ski Blandford.
From the holiday weekend to winter break, many kids are trading their backpacks for skis.
"It’s a pretty good place. There’s lots of trails, lots of places to ski. There’s some jumps over there that I did and it's really fun to go on the jumps," said Anastasia Augsberger.
Ski Blandford told Western Mass News the timing of fresh snow over the last week couldn't have been better.
"Last night, we had about three inches of snow. It’s still snowing out here. Conditions are great, so we’ve got some people around today. Yesterday was a real good day for us. Real excited to see what the rest of the week brings being the holiday week," said Ski Blandford general manager Ron Crozier.
The ski area is even offering extended hours through the week to give people more chances to hit the slopes.
"Through Saturday, we open up at 8:30 and we close at 9 o’clock at night and then Sunday, we’ll be open 8:30 to 4," Crozier added.
Snowboarder Davin Dziedzic said that the mountain is a great place to spend a day off from school.
"It’s pretty nice for Presidents Day. The conditions up there are nice, the snow is pretty nice and went on one of those black diamonds over there, it was pretty nice. It’s just a nice thing to do in the winter because I don’t got that much to do and I love sports. I like snow events and it’s really fun," Dziedzic said .
Augsberger explained, "I’m really happy we came here because we go to other places a lot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.