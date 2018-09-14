Friday Football Fever Scores for 9/7

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's week two of Friday Football Fever! Here's a look at this week's scores:

East Longmeadow 27 - Pittsfield 6

St Johns 34 - Central 61

Chicopee Comp 41- Minnechaug 47

Chicopee 21 - Holyoke 40

Longmeadow 43 - West Springfield 20

Greenfield 22 - Frontier 25 

Belchertown  22 - Amherst 0 

