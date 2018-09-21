It's week 3 in Friday Football Fever, check out the scores of the games we covered this week:
Greenfield 8 - Turners Falls 35
Agawam 7 - East Longmeadow 5
West Springfield 55 - Central 0
Pittsfield 14 - Holyoke 26
Hoosac Valley 6 - Chicopee Comp 7
Wahconah 54 - Chicopee 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.