SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --

It's week nine of Friday Football Fever! Take a look at the scores of the games we covered across western Massachusetts:

Amherst 22 - East Longmeadow 48

Longmeadow 35 - Ludlow 0

South Hadley 44 - Frontier 13

Turners Falls 6 - Hoosac Valley 12

Holyoke 41 - West Springfield 21

Northampton 34 - Agawam 6

