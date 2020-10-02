Friday marks one year since the deadly B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport.
Seven people died and seven more were injured when the World War II era bomber crashed.
One year ago today, the Collings Foundation was offering 30 minutes rides in the historic planes for 10 passengers.
The NTSB's preliminary report said one of the engines was not as maintained as the others and at the time of the flight, the pilot was complaining about a bad magneto before crashing.
A final report on the cause of the crash as not been released as the board says it can take one to two years to release complete findings.
In honor of the one-year anniversary of that tragic day, Bradley Airport tweeted this message this morning:
Today, we solemnly commemorate the one-year anniversary of a tragic day in the history of Bradley International Airport. Please join the Bradley Airport community in a moment of reflection for the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/pd1n5eZ1Su— Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2020
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.