GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday marks 25 years since the Great Barrington tornado.
The deadly F-4 storm devastated parts of Berkshire County, injuring dozens and leaving behind millions of dollars of damage.
“That was my first or second spring in the Springfield area,” said Tom Bevacqua.
On May 29, 1995, Bevacqua was working as a meteorologist for WGGB, now western mass news, on the day that devastating tornado touched down in Berkshire County.
Bevacqua said it was a storm that caught many by surprise.
"There was no Tornado Watch or...or…even a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that particular day. It was a very typical day in Springfield and in the Berkshire area,” Bevacqua added.
However, the tornado, which Bevacqua said struck around 7 p.m, proved to be anything but typical.
In its 11-mile path, it killed three people, injured 24 more, and left behind $25 million in damage.
Bevacqua said early on, there was some disagreement on the strength of the storm. He said the National Weather Service eventually classified it as an F-4 with winds of more than 200 miles per hour for one particular reason.
"It picked up a car and threw it 1,000 feet. If it weren't for that car, it probably would have been classified as an F-3,” Bevacqua explained.
Our crews were there as the National Guard patrolled the area during the initial clean-up. The National Weather Service said many roads were blocked for more than 24 hours by numerous fallen trees.
Bevacqua said the storm is proof of how volatile the atmosphere can become in a short period of time.
As to more proof of just how strong the storm was, debris was carried more than 45 miles to the northeast to Belchertown in eastern Hampshire County - where a racing ticket from the fairgrounds was found along with plastic roofing material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.