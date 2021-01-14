BOSTON (WGGB/WWSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that help is on the way for small businesses across the state.
At a press conference today, Baker addressed the pain millions of small business owners across the Bay State and set a timeline of when the third round of grants - which total $668 million - are set to go out.
"We know how much this pandemic has affected small business here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. That's why we work so hard with our colleagues and the legislature to create this program and seated it so significantly and we really do hope that people who qualify will have a chance to apply and receive some of this support that this program can make available," Baker explained.
Over 4,000 small businesses are expected to receive direct financial support.
Friday is the deadline to apply for a grant.
You can click here to find more information and apply online.
