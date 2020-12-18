SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A lot of people will be scrambling to get those last-minute holiday gifts and cards to their destinations this weekend.
If you want the gift or card to arrive in time for Christmas, Friday is the last day to get your mail shipped first-class through the United States Postal Service.
There are some other upcoming deadlines you should aware of if you plan on mailing anything within the next few days.
Priority Mail for the Postal Service has to be sent by Saturday and Priority Mail Express has to be sent by December 23.
You have until December 21 to send you mail via UPS 3-Day Select, December 22 for Second Day Air, and December 23 for Next Day Air.
FedEx has deadlines coming up too and those are December 21 for Express Saver or 3-Day Freight, December 22 for Two-Day Shipping, and December 23 for one day and overnight.
Luckily, FedEx also has same-day shipping for those last minute gifts.
For more information:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.