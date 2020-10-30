(WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday is the last day for early in-person voting in Massachusetts.
If you don't cast your ballot today, you'll have to go to a polling location on Tuesday, November 3 to vote.
Be sure to check in with your local election office to find out early voting hours in your community.
You can CLICK HERE for more information on early in-person voting from the Secretary of the Commonwealth's office.
