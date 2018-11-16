SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is the last day local families in need can sign up for the Marine's Toys for Tots campaign.
The deadline for applications is a bit shorter this year, we're told, because of the overwhelming response.
The Marines said that more than 1,600 local families have signed up for the program. That's already more than last year's total and it's not even Thanksgiving.
In the meantime, local non-profits that also benefit from Toys for Tots donations said that they too are seeing record numbers of families in need.
Walk through the door at the Springfield YMCA and the Grinch is the first to greet you. The Grinch and Santa clause are the featured guests at the Y's fifth annual holiday event next month to benefit local children in need this holiday season.
Gifts are courtesy of the Toys for Tots campaign.
"We have moms who have five, six kids who come in and this is what they're getting. Santa gives them the gifts and its almost like, they are all elated and parents are so excited and thankful that they're able to come here and do that," said Kim Lavallee with the Springfield YMCA.
Lavallee told Western Mass News that their annual event would not be possible without a partnership with local Marines and Toys for Tots.
"Oh definitely and its people who donate to the Toys for Tots, I mean the families that we see here, we have a lot of people who come in off the streets and just come for the event," Lavallee explained.
This year, Lavallee said that the event could host some 500 families.
"The first year we started with Toys for Tots and the word started to get out and then each year, it's grown," Lavallee noted.
At the top secret Toys for Tots warehouse, donations are starting to come in, but they said they could use a whole lot more considering the number of families signed up so far this year is greater than ever.
Back at the Y, they are ready for the holidays with the help of the Marines.
"We are, definitely. The YMCA is all about community and sharing and so we love to be able to supply this at this time of year," Lavallee said.
When it comes to donations, the Marines told us they are in need of toys for infants and those hard to shop for teenagers, boys and girls.
Again, family applications to participate in the Toys for Tots campaign ends tonight at midnight.
- For more information on applying for Toys for Tots, you can CLICK HERE.
- For more information on the holiday event at the YMCA, CLICK HERE.
You can drop-off new, unwrapped toys to our Western Mass News studios starting Monday, November 19. Stop by our lobby weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and help bring joy to some children in need this season.
