SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tax filing season has officially begun and there is a new incentive for filing your taxes early this year.
Friday marks the first day of tax season and although you have about two months to file your 2020 taxes, there are some incentives to get them done early. Not only will you get your tax return sooner, but this year filing early could help you get more money in the form of your next stimulus check.
Western Mass News got answers from local experts to explain how it all works.
“The IRS is using the last tax return that they have to determine who is eligible for the full, what we think might be, $1,400 of stimulus checks…If you lost income in 2020 compared to what you earned in 2019, then file the 2020 tax as soon as you can,” said Western New England University economics professor Karl Petrick.
If you wait to file your taxes until after the next round of checks are decided for the income limit set by legislatures, you could be swindling yourself out of extra cash if you were claimed as a dependent in 2019, but not in 2020, or if your income went down in 2020.
On the other hand, if you file too soon, it could backfire.
Petrick said if you made more money in 2020, “Hold off. Don't file until as late as you can.”
In terms of past stimulus checks, accountant Paul Federici also weighed in and said if you didn't get either of the first two when you should have, there is more good news.
“You are entitled to take that effectively as a withholding on your 2020 tax, so if you didn't get the $1,200, you will get an extra $1,200 in your refund…same thing with the $600,” Federici explained.
The IRS website has a step-by-step process you can follow for when and how to file your 2020 taxes. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
