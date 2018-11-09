SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the high school football season comes to end, Western Mass News would like to take a moment and reflect on some of the awesome plays we captured on camera.
It's been a season of many highs and lows for many teams across western Massachusetts, and as we end another season, let's take a look at the top five hot plays we brought you every week.
Up first was when it was week one out of Central High School in Springfield. A pass from Mahari Miller with the throw, and Tyvarius Daniels with the catch.
Week three and Cqari Bacote gets the ball, went yard and cut inside for the touchdown!
Week four goes out to Putnam for Kelvin Cottos touchdown, and what a play that was.
In another play from South Hadley, the ball never actually goes down, but it's a touchdown.
One play during week five could take the cake when Kwame Kyles ran for a 90 yard touchdown all the way down the field.
