AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A program in Agawam is helping kids stay healthy and become better atheltes as they grow up.
It's taught by a former football player and now graduate student at Westfield State University.
The program organized by Vak Chonmany, creates a way for kids to learn how to stay healthy and understand the importance of being on top of your health.
"The program is for kids 8-12, but lately I've been making exceptions. We found out and discovered that some of these kids have hidden talents that a lot of school systems didn't really recognize. Some of them are just too young or the parents can't bring them," said Chonmany.
That's where Shawn Brathwaite comes in.
The former high school football player from Brooklyn, and now student at Westfield State is helping the kids learn what it means to start exercising at a young age.
"I feel like mentally it helps me especially going to school wise. It helps me stress relieve," said Brathwaite.
He said the biggest thing he teaches the kids every week is cardio.
"Cardio is a big thing, stretching out, and hand, eye coordination. I believe it plays a big role because you can do hand, eye coordination in every sport," Brathwaite added.
