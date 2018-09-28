AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst football has been growing every year which meant new uniforms to go along with the new players and recent success.
Recently, team decided to reach out to the community for help.
Western Mass News first spoke with the team when they only had a few hundred dollars raised.
Now, they are up to $5,000 of their $8,000 goal.
"We were actually last week, able to pay for our jerseys in full. We were very happy to be able to take care of that," said Head Coach Chris Ehorn Jr.
The kids on the team are feeling the support from the community.
"It gives us confidence to go out on a Friday night and put on for Amherst," said Senior Captain Isiah Moyston.
They still need enough money to pay for the new pants they got in addition to the jerseys. But, they are so thankful to have raised more than half of their goal.
"It's really cool to see. I really appreciate the help this summer and all the support we will continue to get though the season," said Junior Captain Cenai Collins.
