SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Central golden eagles are bigger, stronger, and faster than any of their opponents in western Massachusetts so far this season.
Ahead of Friday night's western Massachusetts championship game against Westfield, a team they had already beaten this season 41-0, they were not laxthey were focused.
"We have just been trying to lock in at practice. Everybody knows what they have to work on, everybody knows what their job is and just preparing for Friday night," said Myles Bradley.
The highlight reel from the team this season is long, but that doesn't mean that Central thinks they are invinsable. They won the western Massachusetts championsihp last season, but lost in the next round of playoffs, not this year.
"Just because of the simple fact that we were here last year. We don't want to get stuck at that point we are trying to take it all the way this year," said Keshaun Dancy.
This team had beat regular season oponents by an average of 49.7 points,
but they also know that nothing is guaranteed.
They want all of their hard work this season to pay off with a trip to Gillette Stadium for the state championship
"We have been working hard. We have been confident but not cocky. We don't under estimate any opponent. I think the team is just all around ready," said Andrew Carroll.
