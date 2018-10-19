EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Last week when Ware traveled to Easthampton, a player on the Ware football team was injured and needed to go to the hospital.
When the ambulance that was taking him happened to get stuck, both teams went to help.
The players ran off the playing field to help push it to safety so the hurt player inside could get the medical attention he needed.
"We could tell that he was in a lot of pain, you could tell," said Justin Malek.
At first, the game was told to play on, but the players couldn't just watch as the ambulance struggled to get out of the muck.
"One of the officials said to me, because I was the closest captain, "hey they are going to go push it, do you want to help? and we all just ran over," said Tallon Garelli.
When the Ware players started to help push, Easthampton kids immediately went to join in.
"Once I saw the Ware bench all running over there, I said this is our time. A few of us lead the charge and helped them. It's just a great thing to do i guess," said Nick Pellegrini.
The Easthampton team would like to think that if the situation was reversed and it was one of their guys inside, Ware would have done the same thing.
"Don't think anyone wants to see anyone get hurt. When someone goes down its upsetting, you want them to get back up," said Damien Diluzio.
