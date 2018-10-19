SPRINGFIELD, (WGGB/WSHM) -- Time is flying by as it's already week seven of Friday Football Fever! Check out the scores to the games we covered this week:

Central  46 - Longmeadow 0

West Springfield  34 - Putnam 24

Wahconah  40 - Minnechaug 25

Longmeadow 23 - Northampton 22

Chicopee Comp 40 - Agawam 14

Westfield 47 - Holyoke 7 

