SPRINGFIELD, (WGGB/WSHM) -- Time is flying by as it's already week seven of Friday Football Fever! Check out the scores to the games we covered this week:
Central 46 - Longmeadow 0
West Springfield 34 - Putnam 24
Wahconah 40 - Minnechaug 25
Longmeadow 23 - Northampton 22
Chicopee Comp 40 - Agawam 14
Westfield 47 - Holyoke 7
