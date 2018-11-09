SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the final week of Friday Football Fever. Take a look at the scores of the games we covered to wrap up the season:

Westfield 0 - Central 22

Northampton 12 - Chicopee Comp 42

Athol 2 - Chicopee 24

Minnechaug 27 - Agawam 6

South Hadley 14 - Wahconah 46

Longmeadow 14 - East Longmeadow 0

Pittsfield 8 - West Springfield 14

