SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's week four of Friday Football Fever! Check out the scores of the games we covered this week:

Central 67 - Chicopee Comp 7

Easthampton 34 - Athol 14

 Westfield 48 - Agawam 14

East Longmeadow 27 - West Springfield 18

Longmeadow 31 - Holyoke 0

Minnechaug 35 - Northampton 14

