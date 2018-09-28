SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's week four of Friday Football Fever! Check out the scores of the games we covered this week:
Central 67 - Chicopee Comp 7
Easthampton 34 - Athol 14
Westfield 48 - Agawam 14
East Longmeadow 27 - West Springfield 18
Longmeadow 31 - Holyoke 0
Minnechaug 35 - Northampton 14
