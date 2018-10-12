SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's week six of Friday Football Fever! Take a look at the scores of the games we covered this week:
Central 41- Westfield 0
Minnechaug 49 - West Springfield 19
Turners Falls 35 - Frontier 28
South Hadley 50 - Pittsfield 28
Chicopee Comp 24 - Longmeadow 21
East Longmeadow 46 - Putnam 6
Amherst 58 - Monument Mountain 0
