SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 

It's week eight of Friday Football Fever! Take a look at the scores of the games we covered across western Massachusetts:

East Longmeadow 21 - Minnechaug 34

South Hadley 46 -  Chicopee 20

Agawam 7 - Central 71

Westfield 26 - Longmeadow 35

Chicopee Comp 31 - Holyoke 28

Putnam 6 - Northampton 23

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.