LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At Ludlow High School, students created a sports mobile app, and this year, new features were added to help fan engagement.
So many things have changed over the years with technology, but students at Ludlow High School are changing and adapting with the times.
"People responded to it really well," said Ludlow student Kate Rooney.
"It's really predominently used for colleges.I think we're the first school in the state of Massachusetts to use it, first high school," said Ludlow High School Athletic Director Tim Brillo.
Western Mass News first brought you the story of a mobile app called "Ludlow Lions Pride" last year.
With the success it had, the students who created it added something new this year.
"You can buy passes on the app so that's an electronic way to get into the games and people have really used that a lot knowing they don't need to bring money to games," Rooney explained.
Brillo, the school's athletic director, said he helped create the app hoping to bring more fan engagement and attendance to high school games.
"They seem to like. When we go to our individual events, we've been able to put photographs of our student athletes on there. I think they like that because they get some recognition," Brillo added.
Next time you're headed to a Ludlow athletic event, make sure you have your phone and the app handy.
"It's a lot easier because everyone knows who's playing where and what time. It's just a lot easier than having to go on a different website, you can just go onto your phone," said student Aidan McBride.
The school said the app is free and they are hoping to add more updates and features next year.
