NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This year marks a special return to the sidelines for Northampton Head Coach Joe Kocot, as the previous coach took another job.
Coach Kocot returned to his alma mater, again.
You could call it a homecoming, but Koe Kocot doesn't like to use those words.
"I saw the job was open, I asked my wife, she said go for it, it was a done deal at that point," said Kocot.
Coach Kocot is no stranger to the sidelines of Northampton's football field.
He coached back in the 80's for a short time before then coaching in Easthampton, but his passion really lies on the sidelines, and he's glad to be back.
"Oh it's been awesome. Over the years you learn you get less geeked up every game because your job is to coach and if you're too geeked up, you miss things," Kocot added.
He said, there's a learning part to coaching and he'll always be learning.
"As the coach ages, as I age, and you stay coaching, it keeps you young because you're around the younger generation hours each day and hopefully you learn some things from them and they learn from you," Kocot noted.
Coach Kocot says even after all these years he still hopes to make a lasting impression on all the players representing northampton under the lights on Friday night.
"He's played and coached for a very long time. He's really helped our line out a lot and just with the staff he brough in and new offense. It's been a lot better this year," said Jack Diggins.
"I feel like we are learning about how to be a team very well this year," said Devonte Edmonds.
His coaching style, he said, has evolved.
"I've gotten mellower, which I think we all do as we learn and get older, but yes, it's invigorated me coming back to coach," said Kocot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.