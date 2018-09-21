Inside the library at Palmer High School, you'll find students giving you the week's headlines.
It's part of a podcast dubbed "Pawcast" and the panthers know their stuff.
"The Pawcast was an idea proposed to us by the vice principal and one of the English teachers. It gives another platform for people in Palmer High School or the parents and residents of Palmer to be more involved in what the school is up to," said Renee Chaples.
Chaples is one of two hosts every week.
The show, filmed usually on Fridays, is a way for the students to research, write scripts, and record video.
"We were filming it step by step, scene by scene, as you could say, and then we can make cuts, edit it, trim it even put in some pictures, some music," said Pawcast Advisor Michael Fleury.
This week's episode featured some of the Palmer High School football players, giving a behind the scenes look at their lives off the field.
"It definitely brings our whole school together as one as a unit, makes everyone closer, gain friendships along the way," said Palmer quarterback Jeff Pardo.
"It brings everyone together, you start new friendships, you meet new people, and it's really good for the school as a whole," said Dylan Tenczar.
To check out the Pawcast, please visit the link here.
