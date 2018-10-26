WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A match up between East Longmeadow and Minnechaug would decide league champions.
Western Mass News caught up with both teams at practice this week and they talked about how they prepared for this championsihp match up.
Thursday afternoon marked the last regular season practice for both Minnechaug and their in confrence rival East Longmeadow.
Come Friday night, one of the two teams would be named champion, and all of the players were excited heading into the game, especially the seniors.
"Playing Minnechaug is always big. They are a rival of ours and we haven't had much success as of late. For league champs, it doesn't get much better than that," said East Longmeadow senior Captain Jack Davitt.
Opponent Minnechaug told Western Mass News the feeling is mutual.
"It's almost surreal we have all been playing together since third grade. I don't think Minnechaug has been league champions since 2002, s it's a big game for not only the seniors but the whole team," said Minnechaug senior captain Zach Mills.
For the upper classmen, its their last shot at being champions.
"Just being a senior knowing its your last regular season game, it's got to be big and we have to give it our all," said East Longmeadow senior captain Ryan Ward.
"Mentally we are really focused for this game. It's another home game for a big time rival. Hoping to come away with a nice win," said Minnechaug senior captain Sean Monterio.
East Longmeadow's defense has been the key to their success this season all because of their high intensity play and trust within their team.
"That's just how it is with our brothers. We are all going to be there for each other and we will be there to back each other up no matter what it is," said East Longmeadow senior captain Jake Griffith.
The Minnechaug offense is also ready.
