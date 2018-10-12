DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's week six of Friday Football Fever and this time, there's a rivarly game on the schedule.
The history between Turners Falls and Deerfield runs so deep coaches on either team played in this game when they were in high school.
Western Mass News caught up with captains from both teams earlier this week to see how they were preparing for the big match up.
Getting fired up for Friday night's game is easy for both teams as it's one of the biggest games of the year.
"We have had a pretty good week. The intentity is up, everyone is doing their job. It's a rivalry game, and it's always a rivalry game so we are going to go in and play our best," said Kyle Dodge.
Turners Falls and Feerfield are often the top teams in their league, and they'll be facing off for what will likely determine the league championship.
"There is a lot of nerves and a lot of history behind it. We have to just go out like we do any other Friday night," said Kiernan Freeman.
This time, the home field advantage goes to the Red Hawks, and i'ts not just a Friday night home game, it's so much more.
"We have homecomming and senior night and probably the biggest game of the year. We are playing for the league title. A lot of the younger guys who don't know the rivalry are getting introduced to it this week, it's fun," said Matt Hildreth.
Turners Falls isn't too worried about having to be on the road, especially since their faithful fans will travel.
"We like the big crowds at home. We know that our fan base will follow us and we have to keep the intensity up," said Dominic Carme.
