(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fans of General Hospital will still be able to watch Friday's episode, which was pre-empted due to an ABC News special report.

The network said that the episode will be available on ABC.com and the ABC App starting Friday at approximately 8 p.m. ET.

Users looking to watch the episode will not be required to sign-in or wait seven days in order to watch the show on those digital platforms.

