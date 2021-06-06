HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- We have a follow-up to a story Western Mass News brought to you back in March when Dean Vocational High School Senior, Markiyan Yuzych died in a car accident.
Police said Yuzych hit a utility pole and crews found the car in flames when they arrived at the scene. After the accident, Western Mass News spoke with friends of the victim.
"The one thing he promised me was that we were both going to walk the stage together. We are both going to graduate for two weeks before he passed away, and that’s the one thing that I'm like, 'ok, I need to do this for him,'" Gloricel Acevedo said.
Acevedo sent Western Mass News this photo of her at her graduation Saturday. Her cap and gown were decorated in honor of her late friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.