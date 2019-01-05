NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two days after an apparent murder-suicide in Northampton, the family of a woman killed in a domestic violence incident says the case sounds all too familiar.
On Thursday, Karina Nieves and her long-term partner, Nelson Cardona, were found dead in a Village Hill Road apartment.
The initial investigation suggests that Cardona shot and killed Nieves before turning the gun on himself.
While we don't know the circumstances that lead up to the incident this past week, Jo Ringer's friend wants those dealing with domestic issues to know that there is help.
"It's always shocking to hear something like that, and," stated Jo Ringer's friend Ginger Plantier. "Heartbreaking, especially when children are involved, and such a young couple."
Ginger Plantier lost her friend, Jo Ringer, in 2017 after police say she was killed by her husband.
Ringer was reported missing, and then found.
Ringer's husband, Chad Reidy, is the sole suspect in the investigation.
One month after Ringer was reported missing, Reidy took his own life.
With news of Thursday's apparent murder-suicide in Northampton, Ginger says the emotions hurt all over again.
"It just makes it raw again," continued Plantier. "It makes it sting that much more, knowing that there are families out there going through this, more families now, [and] more children without parents. It's devastating."
In Ringer's case, Plantier says that friends missed warning signs, and she doesn't want others to do the same.
"If you see them, and," says Plantier. "They seem withdrawn or embarrassed or shameful, these are all signs. Signs that we can all look for, [and] signs that we too often ignore."
More importantly, she says, there's a taboo to talk about domestic violence, and she wants victims to know help is available.
"There's probably no way it will ever be gone one hundred percent, because," continued Plantier. "We're humans, but it can be better than this, and it needs to be better than this. It needs to start being addressed and reversed."
She tells Western Mass News that her heart is with the three children of the victims and wants them to know they are supported.
"These are their parents," stated Plantier. "The people that they loved the most, so just try and be the light to try to remember to act from a place of love."
The Northampton case remains under investigation by the Northampton and Massachusetts State Police.
The official cause of death has not been released.
