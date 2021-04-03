SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The western Massachusetts community is mourning the loss of a U.S. Capitol police officer who died after a man rammed into him with a car at a barricade outside the Capitol building on Friday.
Another officer is also injured.
Officer William Evans, who died in the incident, was from western Massachusetts. He was a North Adams native who went to Western New England University.
Evans, who is also known as Billy, was described by a former classmate and professor as a kind person and good student.
Evans graduated from Western New England University in 2002 with a degree in criminal justice. We’re told that Evans always wanted to be a police officer back when he was a freshman in college. After graduating from Western New England, Evans joined the U.S. Capitol police in 2003.
A former classmate remembered Evans and told Western Mass News that he was a great classmate and friend to many.
“I mean, he was just one of those who was just very very humble, always willing to help out. He didn’t like to be the center of attention. He kind of went under the radar a little bit, but he was always there for all of his friends and anyone that would need anything. He would be the first person there," said friend and classmate Christopher Wystepek.
Jack Claffey, who taught Evans criminal justice at Western New England University, added, “He was a very outgoing young guy and he was a good student and he was well-liked by his classmates. He was very active at Western New England. He was active in athletics and other student activities.”
Evans was also an athlete in college as well. He played baseball and enjoyed bowling.
Tonight, he is being remembered as a hero.
