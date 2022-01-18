WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Customers of a familiar restaurant chain in New England are about to have a new experience to try. Friendly's is reinventing the way they serve their meals in Westfield and hope to bring the fresh look to other western Massachusetts locations.
Since 1935, Friendly's has been a western Massachusetts staple, serving up food and ice cream to its customers in the region and beyond for decades.
However, over time, the number of Friendly's locations dwindled to about 130 across the U.S. The company filed for bankruptcy in late 2020.
"The business climate, the way people dine has changed dramatically since 2020,” said Friendly’s President and CEO Craig Erlich.
Erlich was installed into the role after it was sold to the Amici Partners Group in Texas in January of 2021. He told Western Mass News that in order for the restaurant to thrive again, they have to think different.
"Prior to the pandemic, 2019 and before, most restaurants…their off-premises business was probably about 10 percent or less of their overall business,” Erlich explained.
Erlich said that that number flipped at the start of the pandemic and as of today, it's a better blend of dine-in and takeout, which is leading to a first-of-its-kind debut early next month.
A new Friendly's Café - a fast-casual location - will open on East Main Street in Westfield.
"Somebody coming in, they can either go to the counter and order and go sit down and have a server/runner bring it out to their table or they have the option to order at their table,” Erlich noted.
The new experience will allow customers to also pay at their own pace.
The new location will have seating for 45 guests, but adjusting to the new business model, customers can also order online for pick-up or delivery.
Erlich said it's a model that could lead to expansion.
"We want to make sure that (a) it's done right. We capture all of the experiences we desire to show our customers and then we're very optimistic about the future,” Erlich added.
Friendly's is now hiring at the new 2,700 square foot location in Westfield. Erlich said they plan to open in the first week of February with a grand opening celebration tentatively planned for March 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.