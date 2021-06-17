AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Middle school students in Agawam were allowed to celebrate their last day of school with ice cream after all. The annual tradition was called into question Wednesday when an email to parents from school administrators said Friendly’s would not be able to serve students today.
The note sent from the school was provided to Western Mass News by parents and it said the Springfield Street location was understaffed. We spoke with Friendly’s employees who said they would never turn away students.
“My daughter already went in there,” said Anissa Hart.
Hart’s daughter was able to get ice cream from the Springfield Street Friendly’s just in time, capping off the last half-day of class with the Roberta Doering Middle School tradition.
“It is their last day of school and this is what they need to spend time together,” Hart noted.
However, Hart said she was one of the parents who received a message from the Agawam school earlier in the week saying Friendly’s wouldn’t be able to serve students Thursday. Schools officials said in part, “They are understaffed and cannot serve multiple people in the afternoon."
“I actually thought it was unusual,” Hart added.
Western Mass News spoke over the phone to Friendly’s vice president of marketing Sylvia Becker who said while the restaurant is ramping up staffing for the post-pandemic dining capacity, “…We would never turn away any students or guests from the restaurant, so the intent of the communication between the general manager and the school was just to let them know that the service times might be a little bit longer today.”
Students still made it to the restaurant to begin the first of summer’s hot days with ice cream.
“We’re ramping up certainly our staffing, so that we can provide our guests with a great experience,” Becker added.
That Friendly’s location is hiring if you are still looking for summer work.
