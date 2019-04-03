EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friends of the man killed, after he crashed his car into the pond at Heritage Park in East Longmeadow, are gathering tonight to honor his memory.
Friends of the victim have identified him as 32-year-old Luke Benander of East Longmeadow.
It was early yesterday morning, around 3, when East Longmeadow Police and the State Police responded to the pond for a vehicle that became submerged in the water.
The victim was taken to Baystate with life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.
Those who knew him say he was a former manager at the Stop and Shop just across the street.
The current manager there tells Western Mass News that everyone was very close to him.
The vigil is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.