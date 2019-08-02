HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A touching tribute to our very own Dave Madsen as he wrapped up his last night on air.
Dozens of people came out tonight to give Dave a final farewell.
All who loved anchor Dave Madsen filled the Log Cabin in Holyoke Friday night.
"Dave and I are not only co-workers, but we are good friends, and I get emotional thinking about it, but I am really going to miss my work husband," stated co-anchor Beth Ward.
For the past fifty years, Dave touched the lives of his co-workers and viewers each and every day, with his family standing right by his side..
"He has been such a great support to my brother and I through the years, and I think I hope he realizes it. I think he does," says Dave's son, Greg Madsen.
Dave's two sons, Chris and Greg, who say the turnout just shows how much of an impact their dad has on the western Mass community.
"This is just a testament, I guess, to who my father has been over the past forty, fifty years now," Chris Madsen tells us.
"We have known it all these years, but I don't think he has realized it. Most of these people are from the community. That's where these people are from, the Jimmy Fund or any organization he has been apart of. It's amazing," stated Greg.
Many may be wondering what Dave will do in his retirement.
"I hope he is going to try to relax. I hope they travel. They are going to Europe in September. I hope he enjoys his time, because he has earned it," said Greg.
"I know him just as dad and being supportive through everything I've done, and just watching him now, seeing him with my two kids now, and just how much he enjoys life and appreciates everything he has, all the little things," added Chris.
While Dave will be leaving the evening news, he's not going away completely.
He will be around to help out doing projects here at Western Mass News.
