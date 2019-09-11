SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two years since the death of community activist Jafet Robles, friends and family of his gathered to remember his life as they still search for answers.
Robles was found shot and killed at Szot Park in Chicopee in 2017.
He was well-known for his work in the community, and widely known for asking the question, "what do you want to be remembered for?".
Tonight, those who knew him best did just that at the North Riverfront in Springfield and reminded the public that they still have not had any justice for his death.
"It's a grueling, grueling two years, but we're hoping that we keep his legacy alive." Jeft's friend, Adam Gomez, tells us.
"I just miss seeing him every day and being able to say, 'Hey, Jafet. I love you', and being able to give him a hug, and I think that's the most difficult thing. He was a big part of my life." Jafet's mom, Noemi Arguinzoni, stated.
Anyone who may have information on Jafet's death is asked to contact either the Chicopee Police Department or Mass State Police.
