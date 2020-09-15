(WGGB/WSHM) -- Two best friends from western Massachusetts are not letting anything get in the way of their friendship - not even a pandemic.
Although their immune systems are compromised, keeping them home-bound, they have found a way to still see each other.
Something as simple as a glass door greeting is keeping a friendship alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tessa and Jose met back in 2017 at an event for World Down Syndrome Awareness Day and their friendship has been growing ever since.
“We started getting together for holidays. We got together for birthdays. We got to see them as much as we possibly could, then COVID came and that was impossible,” said Tessa’s mother, Dawn Berard.
Yesenia Rodriguez, Jose’s mother, added, “He sees Tessa... That’s his day. He gets really happy to see her. I can see the tears in his eyes.”
Tessa’s mom, Dawn, and Jose’s mom, Yesenia, told Western Mass News that seeing them apart hasn't been easy, but prioritizing their children's health during the pandemic has been top priority.
“Last year, Jose was very sick with pneumonia. He ended up in the ICU at the hospital. It was very bad for him. That’s why with this virus, we are not taking any chances,” Rodriguez said.
However, even with a compromised immune system, they found a way to safely see each other during this time by meeting face-to-face through a glass door.
Being extremely social, little moments have made all the difference in their spirits during the pandemic.
“She’s been cut off from everybody right now…Same thing with Jose,” Berard added.
Rodriguez noted, “It means a lot to me…Because of COVID, we can’t go out as much and we don’t have a lot of family here to interact with, but when Tessa comes, it’s like a blessing for him and everyone in the family. I get very emotional because usually when I see him coming, it’s a happy day for everyone here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.