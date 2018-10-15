SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While a Springfield teen remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car, his friends are coming together to support him and his family.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively to the teens parents who say that the 15-year-old was on his way home from a night out with friends at Interskate 91.

It was somewhere he would go every weekend with a group of friends better known as “the rink rats.”

Karly Cote works at Interskate 91 in Wilbraham and has known Reysean Maldanado for about three years.

Reysean is the 15-year-old that was hit by a car at the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield last week.

“Boston Road, it doesn’t surprise me because there’s so many accidents that happen there. It’s so sad that it happened because he’s really close to all of us that skate there," said Cote.

Cote said that she was shocked to learn her friend was involved in the accident.

“It’s really tough, at times I just have breakdowns. I was at work Saturday and have a breakdown whenever I think about it, like right now, it’s tough," Cote added.

Reysean’s parents told Western Mass News that he remains in the ICU at Baystate.

He’s had a lot of swelling in his brain and doctors had to remove part of his skull to relieve the pressure.

Cote said that she created a GoFundMe to support his parents who have been at the hospital since the night of the accident.

“I know his parents are in a tough situation. He has a lot of siblings, so it’s tough on them not to be at work and have that many siblings to take care of," Cote noted.

While he continues to recover, she said friends have been selling custom-made bracelets for $5 each and making posters for Reysean which they plan to bring to the hospital this week.

All of the donations are going to the family during this difficult time.

Cote said she visited Reysean and his family in the hospital last week, and after seeing his condition, wants to remind everyone to be responsible on the road.

“Everyone just be careful. Both people and driving and pedestrians because its harsh on both ends, no one wants to see their son or friend getting hurt," Cote continued.

If you would like to make a donation to Reysean and his family, please visit the link here.